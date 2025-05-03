Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 367) DJ Hed & Mal Reflect on Drake vs Kendrick Beef One Year Later

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:35 – Control verse discussion
5:00 – Kendrick’s intentions
9:13 – Personal relationships
12:50 – Business vs. friendship
18:37 – Ways of manhood
20:36 – Drake’s calculated approach
28:00 – Patient discount offer
30:01 – Battle strategy discussion
37:00 – Content usage debate
39:00 – Response timing discussion
45:00 – Euphoria impact analysis
49:07 – Family Matters release
52:52 – Better bars debate
1:00:00 – Kendrick’s strategy
1:04:23 – Pedophilia in battles
1:06:34 – Fatherhood changes perspective
1:15:09 – Family abuse discussion
1:20:23 – Business vs. battle
1:23:54 – Biggest moment in hip hop
1:29:01 – Business and music
1:33:33 – Drake’s perception
1:37:10 – Social media impact
1:42:18 – De-escalation in conflict
1:49:10 – Public perception shifts
1:51:14 – Business relationships defined
1:52:50 – Compartmentalizing emotions
2:00:10 – Trusting opinions
2:02:54 – Delusion in debate
2:05:57 – Closing reflections
2:09:00 – Kendrick’s artistry praised
2:12:25 – Shout out to LA
