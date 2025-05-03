Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 367) DJ Hed & Mal Reflect on Drake vs Kendrick Beef One Year Later

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:35 – Control verse discussion

5:00 – Kendrick’s intentions

9:13 – Personal relationships

12:50 – Business vs. friendship

18:37 – Ways of manhood

20:36 – Drake’s calculated approach

28:00 – Patient discount offer

30:01 – Battle strategy discussion

37:00 – Content usage debate

39:00 – Response timing discussion

45:00 – Euphoria impact analysis

49:07 – Family Matters release

52:52 – Better bars debate

1:00:00 – Kendrick’s strategy

1:04:23 – Pedophilia in battles

1:06:34 – Fatherhood changes perspective

1:15:09 – Family abuse discussion

1:20:23 – Business vs. battle

1:23:54 – Biggest moment in hip hop

1:29:01 – Business and music

1:33:33 – Drake’s perception

1:37:10 – Social media impact

1:42:18 – De-escalation in conflict

1:49:10 – Public perception shifts

1:51:14 – Business relationships defined

1:52:50 – Compartmentalizing emotions

2:00:10 – Trusting opinions

2:02:54 – Delusion in debate

2:05:57 – Closing reflections

2:09:00 – Kendrick’s artistry praised

2:12:25 – Shout out to LA

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal