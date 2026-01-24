Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 897) “Company Tardy Policy”

The latest episode from the JBP opens with the snow storm that is slated to hit the east coast (17:51) before the cast predicts the winner of the Hit-Boy & Mike Will Made-It producer Verzuz (27:17). 21 Savage and Fivio Foreign exchange words (44:58), takeaways from the Oscar’s in which ’Sinners’ earns a record of 16 nominations (1:19:24), and Joe shares his review of the new Chris Pratt movie ‘Mercy’ (1:30:11). Drake appeals the dismissal of the “Not Like Us” lawsuit (1:33:34), Clipse, Leon Thomas, & Olivia Dean headline the list of performers for the 2026 Grammy’s (1:44:33), Valentine’s Day plans (1:50:20), and the crew shows support to Vince Staples (1:58:27). Also, Jayson Tatum is an EP on Ella Mai’s upcoming album (2:02:30), Charles Barkley’s comments to ESPN lead to the Buss Family & the LA Lakers (2:24:12), Sebastian Telfair’s appearance on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ (3:13:48), and much more!

