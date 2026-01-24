Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 897) “Company Tardy Policy”

January 24, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP opens with the snow storm that is slated to hit the east coast (17:51) before the cast predicts the winner of the Hit-Boy & Mike Will Made-It producer Verzuz (27:17). 21 Savage and Fivio Foreign exchange words (44:58), takeaways from the Oscar’s in which ’Sinners’ earns a record of 16 nominations (1:19:24), and Joe shares his review of the new Chris Pratt movie ‘Mercy’ (1:30:11). Drake appeals the dismissal of the “Not Like Us” lawsuit (1:33:34), Clipse, Leon Thomas, & Olivia Dean headline the list of performers for the 2026 Grammy’s (1:44:33), Valentine’s Day plans (1:50:20), and the crew shows support to Vince Staples (1:58:27). Also, Jayson Tatum is an EP on Ella Mai’s upcoming album (2:02:30), Charles Barkley’s comments to ESPN lead to the Buss Family & the LA Lakers (2:24:12), Sebastian Telfair’s appearance on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ (3:13:48), and much more!

