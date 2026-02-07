Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 901) “The Loser Sibling”

The JBP opens its latest episode with a review of J. Cole’s double album ‘The Fall-Off’ starting with Disc 29 (19:09) before getting to Disc 39 (59:25). Additionally in new music, Ella Mai drops a new project along with a deluxe from Sasha Keable (1:39:05), GloRilla’s sister says that she doesn’t provide for her family (1:47:48), and the room shares their list of people they don’t trust when they speak (2:19:00). Also, LaRussell signs with Roc Nation leaving fans and the cast split on his decision (2:28:15), the latest on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother (2:49:18), Marc shares a recent story involving Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin James (2:56:25), and much more!

