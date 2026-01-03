Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 891) “The Bane Of My Existence”

The first episode of 2026 from the JBP begins with a recap of New Years for each member (15:59) as well as their resolutions and predictions (29:52). Drake & Adin Ross have been hit with a RICO lawsuit over alleged gambling scheme with Stake (40:15), Joe shares his thoughts about the recent stories involving NFL brothers Stefon Diggs & Trevon Diggs (1:01:00), and Doechii & SZA have a new single ‘girl, get up.’ (1:19:28). Uncle Murda and Skillz drop their 2025 Wrap Up songs (1:27:56), the room discusses lies you tell as a couple (1:48:23) which leads to a conversation about pet owners (1:58:45). Also, the JBP learns of Chevy Chase’s history through a new documentary (2:17:42), Will Smith is being sued by a former employee (2:24:45), Part of the Show (2:57:45), and much more!

Spread the love