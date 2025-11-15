Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 878) “Streets Need A Body”

The latest release from the JBP starts with the wave of apologies after the internet continues to resurface old tweets (). In new music, the room shares their thoughts on Summer Walker’s new album ‘Finally Over It’ (), Wale’s new project ‘everything is a lot.’ (), along with new records from Meek Mill () and Jeezy (). The crew then has a debate following appearances at Max B’s welcome home party (), Kevin Gates responds to criticism of the age gap in his relationship (), and the sports media’s portrayal of Mavs guard Klay Thompson (). Also, Target has a new 10-4 policy (), **spoiler alert** Joe shares his thoughts on the show ‘All Her Fault’ (), and much more!

