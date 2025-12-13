Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 886) “Fed Gala”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with new music releases starting with new albums from 21 Savage () and Conway the Machine (). Mona then addresses the new JBP commercial () before the room recaps Nas & DJ Premier’s new project ‘Light-Years’ (), Michigan has fired football coach Sherrone Moore who has since been arrested and charged (), and footage releases of comedian Andy Dick overdosing (). Also, is taking a doggie bag home on a first date a red flag (), Ice discusses The Game vs. Kendrick (), Big Bank’s interview with 21 Savage (), Ebro In The Morning comes to an end at Hot 97 (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

