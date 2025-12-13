Music Video: TiaCorine ft. Flo Milli – Lotion

December 13, 2025

TiaCorine is not slowing down as she links up with Flo Milli to drop the official video for their collab “Lotion”. In the visuals, the two cruise around the city getting revenge on Tia’s opps.

Watch the “Lotion” video below.

