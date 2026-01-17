Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 895) “A Spirited Conversation”

The JBP begins its latest episode diving right into J. Cole’s announcement of ‘The Fall-Off’ which included a new record hinting at a double disc (22:40), before turning to more new music with A$AP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ (53:00) and Wiz Khalifa’s ‘Khatoic’ (1:01:52). Worst Take returns with more NFL playoff predictions and John Harbaugh to the Giants (1:14:50), Anton Daniels vs. Corey Holcomb (1:29:50), and Jay Leno speaks out about his wife dealing with dementia (2:01:25). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* Joe shares his thoughts about ‘His & Hers’ on Netflix (2:27:04), Part of the Show (2:50:06), and much more!

Spread the love