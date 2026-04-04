Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, B.Dot, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 917) “Memoirs”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode discussing the arrest of Pooh Shiesty & Big30 in connection to a robbery involving Gucci Mane (39:02) before moving to an April Fools prank at the Washington Wizards game (1:28:41). Brandy’s memoir ‘Phases’ (1:44:03), JAY-Z dissing Cam’ron on ‘Otis’ (2:02:23), and Lebron James joins in on the list of NBA players who dislike travelling to Memphis (2:19:45). Also, the room shares their thoughts on the latest between B.Dot & Ray Daniels (2:37:25), who is untouchable on the verzuz stage (2:43:55), new music (2:53:30), and much more!

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