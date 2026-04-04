Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 476) God Speed

The crew kicks off this Thursday with a recap of Ye’s sold out LA show, and the announcement that he’ll be headlining Wireless Fest on the same dates as Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium shows. Speaking of Hov, Cam’ron theorizes that he was dissed by Jay on “Otis”. Meek Mill and Charlamagne go at it on Instagram, and Ebro struggles to book guests for his new show off of Hot 97. The guys wrap up with a quick Final Four preview, Lamar Odom’s documentary, and some breaking news of Pooh Shiesty’s recent arrest.

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