Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 769) “Milk of Magnesia”

In the latest episode, Marc Lamont Hill takes his seat with the JBP as the room reacts to Joe’s viral moment over the weekend (13:10) before a quick recap of Parks’ birthday party (23:46). The New York Liberty take home the 2024 WNBA Championship (28:05) while Angel Reese’s outfit for Game 5 has caused some commotion (34:55), the New York Yankees are headed to the World Series (38:55), and Joe shares a quick story of his recent injury (44:18). SZA interviews Kendrick Lamar for Harper’s BAZAAR fashion magazine (55:25) as he shares what ‘Not Like Us’ means to him and the gang discusses doing interviews with your friends vs. other journalists, Joe reminds everyone that it is illegal to go through your significant others phone (1:17:55), and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts eight new acts (1:38:36). Also, the JBP discusses a proposed mandate from strippers when it comes to throwing money & payouts (1:49:40), Kamala Harris’ campaign continues to try to attract black male voters while being publicly called names (2:03:21), Part of the Show (2:55:22), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Leon Thomas – “SAFE PLACE”

Parks | Tyler, The Creator – “Noid”

Ish | BARii – “Barbershop”

Melyssa | October London (feat. Boney James) – “All I Want Is You”