New Music: Dinner Party, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper & Kamasi Washington ft. 9th Wonder – Peace Of Mind

July 25, 2026

Dinner Party shares the Terrace Martin and 9th Wonder-produced record “Peace of Mind” from their upcoming Whatchu Bringing? album. This is the second preview of their forthcoming project. “Peace of Mind” gives the musicians more room to converse. Robert Glasper’s keys and Kamasi Washington’s saxophone unfold over an unhurried groove, allowing the track to build without losing its calm. Whatchu Bringing?, is due to drop on August 7th through Sounds of Crenshaw and EMPIRE.

You can stream “Peace of Mind” below.

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