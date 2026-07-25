Music Video: Wyclef Jean – Chinatown Sound Freestyle

Wyclef Jean brings “1990 – Intro: Memory Lane” from Clef Notes into Chinatown Sound’s street-level freestyle. Although the clip carries the series’ usual “Freestyle” label, the verse comes from the opening track of his latest album, Clef Notes – Quantum Leap, Vol. 1. Wyclef’s autobiographical writing takes center stage. He traces his path from Haiti to the international spotlight, invokes Dave Chappelle’s Block Party and recalls his attempted run for the Haitian presidency without breaking the performance’s conversational flow.

Watch the “Chinatown Sound Freestyle” below

