Music Video: AZ ft. Amar Noir – Still Jackie / Winners Win

AZ pairs the Statik Selektah-produced “Still Jackie” with “Winners Win,” his Buckwild-produced collaboration with son Amar Noir. The NYC rapper brings two chapters of Doe Or Die III together in a connected mini-movie. What begins as a return to one of the oldest characters in his catalog ends as a family statement, with his son Amar Noir taking the mic beside him. “Still Jackie” picks up the thread of “Ho Happy Jackie” from AZ’s 1995 debut Doe or Die. The film then transitions into “Winners Win.” Amar Noir closely matches his father’s measured cadence, turning the record’s ideas about survival, progress, and inheritance into something literal.

Watch the “Still Jackie / Winners Win” video below.

