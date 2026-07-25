New Music: Vory & Rich The Kid – SIAMESE

July 25, 2026

Vory begins the rollout for his forthcoming DONDADA album with “SIAMESE,” a new collaboration with Rich The Kid. Vory sets its emotional core with a refrain that presents loyalty as permanent, moving between restrained singing and rap before Rich answers with a quicker, more animated verse. The two formerly worked together on “Ring Ring” in 2019. “SIAMESE” brings them back into the same melodic space while opening Vory’s next album cycle. Rich, meanwhile, recently previewed his forthcoming C’est La Vie project with the “Calling My Line” video.

You can stream “SIAMESE” below.

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