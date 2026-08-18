Music Video: Erykah Badu & The Alchemist – Witch Doctor

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist preview some more new music from their still-untitled joint album, due out on August 28th, with the new “Witch Doctor.” More than a year after “Next To You.” The six-and-a-half-minute track brings the public rollout back into focus after the pair spent much of 2024 and 2025 developing the material in intimate, phone-free shows. Current DSP pages are calling the album Sorry, we don’t have an album title yet …, rather than the previously reported Abi & Alan; the 16-song release was made over 18 months in Dallas and Los Angeles and will be Badu’s first studio album since 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh).

Listen to “Witch Doctor” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

