DDG turns his Atlanta livestream sessions into Hit-A-Thon the album. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Yachty, Bunna B, Dreamdoll, Domani, King, 42 Dugg, Pluto & more.

You can stream Hit-A-Thon in its entirety below.

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