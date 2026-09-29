Home Album Stream Album Stream: DDG – Hit-A-Thon Album Stream Album Stream: DDG – Hit-A-Thon September 29, 2026 DDG turns his Atlanta livestream sessions into Hit-A-Thon the album. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Yachty, Bunna B, Dreamdoll, Domani, King, 42 Dugg, Pluto & more. You can stream Hit-A-Thon in its entirety below. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: DDG ft. Kevin Gates – Love Myself Music Video: DDG – Vegan Music Video: DDG – Forbes List Music Video: DDG Ft. NLE Choppa & BIA – I’m Geekin (Remix) Music Video: Rich The Kid ft. Blueface & DDG – VIBES Music Video: DDG – Top Of The Hill