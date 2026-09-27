Mistah F.A.B. pulls up to Drink Champs to chop it up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The Oakland legend breaks down what makes Bay Area culture so unique. He shares classic stories about Mac Dre and explains why he dropped five hundred dollar verses during the pandemic. He also talks about his bond with Ryan Coogler, giving back to his neighborhood, and lessons from Too Short. From street codes to the Drake and Kendrick debate, Fab drops endless gems. Grab a drink and tap into a classic conversation with one of the town’s finest.

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