Miss Jones returns to Drink Champs to catch up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. She opens up about reconnecting with Wendy Williams and what really happened behind the scenes with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Jonesy also breaks down her history at Hot 97, clashing with Steph Lova, and walking out on Star and Buckwild over the Aaliyah skit. Plus, she talks about making mixtape history with Ron G, how Diddy took their ideas for Mary J. Blige, and meeting Big Pun before he was famous. They also play a round of Quick Time with Slime and talk about her new Pink Champs network.

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