The JBP begins its latest episode with a dive into the 2027 Grammy Nominations (31:29) before turning to the performances at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction (1:00:05). Brittany Renner & Selena Powell to start a show called ‘Toxic Twins’ as both go viral for sitting courtside at the Clippers-Thunder game (1:18:11), video of Kirk Franklin dancing with Debbie Allen (1:29:20), and Hit-Boy responds to Joe for his take on giving his father $1 million (1:40:40). Also, Westside Gunn’s appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’ leads to responses from Conway the Machine (1:52:33), Ice discusses the release of GTA VI (1:52:33), When is it okay to snitch on your coworkers (2:20:10), Chance the Rapper welcomes his third child (2:39:44), outages across the U.S. (3:05:00), and much more!

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