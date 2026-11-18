Mal barely escaped the nationwide flight grounding, and is out of office, so Rory, Zip, and Baby D hold it down in his absence. We start by giving Baby D her flowers, for telling Rory and Mal they were crazy for traveling on Friday the 13th, before recapping each others’ weekends. Rory’s trip to the 6 gets postponed after he got sick and stuck at the airport, and Baby D and Peeje had a wild Uber ride with their driver getting pulled over. We get into the Grammy nominations, and debate the big categories, with Don Toliver earning the most nominations for a hip hop artist this year. Adam22 is back in the news after getting punched by Chrisean Rock at ‘Wild n’ Out’, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine continue to go back and forth after WSG’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, and the crew answers a voicemail from a listener about what diseases they would contract if it meant the world wouldn’t get it anymore.

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