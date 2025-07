0:00 Intro

10:20 Drake What Did I Miss

27:15 JID

38:35 Skepta Wants To Battle US Rappers

44:55 Diddy Verdict

51:40 Cardi B Deletes Stefon Diggs Photos

1:00:05 Carnival Cruise New Rules

1:06:28 Voicemails

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal