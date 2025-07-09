Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 841) “Don’t Look Away Now”

Off of the July 4th weekend, the greatest show in the world returns to the airwaves as the JBP begins its latest episode with recaps of the holiday (5:17) before turning to new music from Drake with ‘What Did I Miss?’ (36:38). The room discusses the rollout of the record and wonders if a villain arc will be beneficial for the Canadian rapper moving forward (1:07:15). Stephanie Mills calls out Essence Fest following a delay in many performances (1:35:08) as the JBP speculates other reasonings for low attendances at festivals, FBI’s Epstein investigation finds no client list (2:11:00), and the latest with Meg The Stallion’s former employee filing a lawsuit (2:15:42). Also, Naomi Osaka has been criticized for her interview following her loss at Wimbledon (2:31:05), the cast sends their thoughts and prayers out to families in Philadelphia and Texas (2:39:02), Chris Paul hints that the upcoming season will be his last leading the crew to discuss the top-10 point guards of all-time (3:04:42), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden