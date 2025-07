Travis Scott kicks off the rollout for his upcoming Jackboys 2 project. Here is the new single, “2000 Excursion” performed by himself, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. Produced by Cardo Got Wings and Johnny Juliano. Travis and Sheck Wes spit their cocky bars, while Don Toliver adds the catchy hook. Jackboys 2 is on the way.

Watch the “2000 Excursion” video below.