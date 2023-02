Cactus Jack’s Don Toliver drops off his third studio album, Love Sick. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Durk, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, Future, Justin Bieber, Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, WizKid, Toro Y Moi, James Blake, and Tisakorean.

You can stream Love Sick in its entirety below.