Home Album Stream Album Stream: Key Glock – Glockoma 2 Album Stream Album Stream: Key Glock – Glockoma 2 By Cyclone - February 24, 2023 Key Glock releases the second installment of his Glockoma series. Featuring 15 new records and no listed guest appearances. You can stream Glockoma 2 in its entirety below.