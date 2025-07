This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo take a trip down south to visit the one and only Lil Duval at his newly purchased private 55-acre paradise; Camp Duval.

With two lakes and tons of wildlife… This episode is packed with unforgettable moments. Watch as Gillie goes fishing for the first time, Wallo tries to catch a snake, and Lil Duval shows us what it means to live your best life.