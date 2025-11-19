Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 879) “Vote For Twan”

The JBP begins its latest episode discussing the ex-DoorDash driver, who recorded a video of a naked man, has now been arrested () before turning to a re-review of Summer Walker’s album and first week projections (). Ray J is upset following Mario & Wale’s concert over the weekend (), Pusha T and his wife are expecting their second child (), and Roc Nation distribution launches a platform to amplify independent artists (). Also, Tekashi’s home gets robbed (), Megan Thee Stallion vs. Milagro defamation trial (), OJ Simpson’s estate agrees to pay $58 million to Ron Goldman’s father (), Part of the Show (), and much more.

