Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 322) w/ NARDO WICK

in ,

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game we have Jacksonville’s own, Nardo Wick. Gillie & Wallo talk with Nardo about his come up, how he landed songs with Lil Durk, and his new album “Wick”.

Nardo Wick returns with Wick, his sophomore album via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records. The 17-track project features 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, and Southside, with production from ATL Jacob, Go Grizzly, and more. He also released the video for “Hello,” directed by Dell.

Earlier this month, Nardo dropped his Hold Off EP featuring Kodak Black and the single “I Wonder,” with a video co-directed by Nardo and Hidji World.

https://nardowick.lnk.to/Holdoff

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 229) w/ NICK CANNON Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 232) w/ AL HARRINGTON Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 262) w/ DRUSKI Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 265) w/ Cardi B Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 267) w/ POLO G Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 290) w/ TRAE YOUNG

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *