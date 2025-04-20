Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 322) w/ NARDO WICK

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game we have Jacksonville’s own, Nardo Wick. Gillie & Wallo talk with Nardo about his come up, how he landed songs with Lil Durk, and his new album “Wick”.

Nardo Wick returns with Wick, his sophomore album via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records. The 17-track project features 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, and Southside, with production from ATL Jacob, Go Grizzly, and more. He also released the video for “Hello,” directed by Dell.

Earlier this month, Nardo dropped his Hold Off EP featuring Kodak Black and the single “I Wonder,” with a video co-directed by Nardo and Hidji World.

