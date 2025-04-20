Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 450) w/ Andrew Schulz

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Andrew Schulz!

Schulz dives into the nuances of stand-up comedy, discussing the challenges of navigating a landscape where audiences may interpret humor differently.

Andrew also talks about recent projects, including his Netflix special “Life,” and his experiences in the entertainment industry. He offers perspectives on the intersection of comedy and social commentary, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and resilience in his craft.