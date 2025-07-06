Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 460) Rob Markman & Gabe Jacobs

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends, Rob Markman and Gabe Jacobs!

Notable hip-hop journalist, & author Rob Markman, alongside Gabe Jacobs—known to aficionados as the mastermind behind Rafaello & Co.—sit down with the champs, for a lively, no-holds-barred conversation.

Markman brings decades of voice‑of‑authority experience, breaking down hip‑hop’s past, present, and future with insight, honesty and a few surprises. Alongside him Gabe Jacobs, the icy architect behind Rafaello & Co., the go-to jeweler for the biggest names in rap. Now, he’s here to talk that talk—how the jewelry game evolved with hip-hop, the wild requests he’s seen, his rise in high-end jewelry, and how bling became a cornerstone of hip-hop identity.

Together, they dig into the genre’s current landscape—discussing standout artists, beats, and cultural trends that define today’s scene. Expect uncensored takes on the state of streaming, shout-outs to underground heroes, and insider anecdotes from fashion and studio life.

With N.O.R.E. and EFN leading the vibe, this convo is a straight gem session. Expect laughs, real talk, exclusive stories, and a celebration of two different hustles that helped shape the culture. Press play, raise a glass, and tap in with two heavyweights who really live it.