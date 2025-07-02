Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 839) “Back On Task Rabbit”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with Ice’s recap of Jeezy’s ‘TM: 101 Live’ show at the Apollo () before diving into a viral clip about parenting from Nelly & Ashanti’s new show on Peacock ‘We Belong Together’ (). QueenzFlip brings up a topic about wills leading to a discussion on the passing of assets within families (), does Lebron James have his retirement tour in LA or elsewhere (), and deliberations begin in Puff trial with concerns over one juror (). Also, Drake’s abs hit the internet, Dick Vitale rips WNBA players over Caitlin Clark’s All-Star votes (), Marc Lamont Hill speaks on Dave Chappelle’s issue with DJ Khaled due to his silence over the ongoing genocide in Gaza (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | kwn – “back of the club”

Ice | Yung Bleu (feat. Mozzy) – “One More Time”

Parks | Masta Killa, Method Man, & Snoop Dogg – “Glad To Meet You”

Ish | Annie Tracy (feat. Leon Thomas) – “Catching Feelings”

Melyssa | Dajah Dorn – “I Don’t Want You”

Marc | Memphis Bleek – “Still ROC”