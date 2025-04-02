Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 813) “Plausible Deniability”

The JBP kicks things off by discussing the passing of Young Scooter & Bishop Brigante over the weekend (). Kanye’s interview with DJ Akademiks goes viral (), Drake drops the music video to ‘Nokia’ (), and the room debates where they stand on the father in Georgia who was arrested for leaving his children unattended at McDonald’s while he went to a job interview (). Also, Sean Kingston and his mother have been convicted of wire fraud (), the nypost learns of the sex trend ‘Hotwifing’ (), Summer Jam is back in New Jersey (), QueenzFlip asks his co-hosts whether they’d prefer to forget the past or the future (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Chris Brown – “Stuck On Stupid”

Ice | Wale – “The Helium Balloon”

Parks | David Bars – “Creepin”

Ish | Monique The Star – “Lost My Mind”

Melyssa | Dabeull, Dezzy Hollow, & Holybrune – “Let’s Play”

Marc | Ari Lennox – “Soft Girl Era”