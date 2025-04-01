Music Video: Drake – NOKIA

in ,

Drake continues to push his new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor as he gives fans the official video for his buzzing track “Nokia”. Shot in IMAX. Drake vibes with a group of dancers to his latest hit.

Watch the “Nokia” video below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailDrake Shouts Out The Music That Inspired His New Album ‘Scorpion’ Album Stream: Drake – For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’ Battling For #1 Music Video: Drake – You Broke My Heart New Music: Drake – Push Ups New Music: DRAKE – THE HEART PART 6 (Kendrick Lamar Diss)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *