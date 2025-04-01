Music Video: Drake – NOKIA

Drake continues to push his new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor as he gives fans the official video for his buzzing track “Nokia”. Shot in IMAX. Drake vibes with a group of dancers to his latest hit.
Watch the “Nokia” video below.
