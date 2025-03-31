Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 319) w/ Will Smith

LEGEND ALERT! Gillie and Wallo sit down with the one and only Will Smith. The West Philadelphia legend is back and better than ever, promoting his highly anticipated album “Based On A True Story”. After dominating Instagram and the internet, Big Willy is making his long-awaited return to music!

Will opens up about his personal journey, sharing how he’s still learning and growing, and how this continuous evolution is fueling his creative process. Tune in for an inspiring conversation about growth, music, and the drive to stay authentic in everything he does.