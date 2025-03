N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the incredible Luenell!

The iconic comedian, actress, and unapologetic truth-teller joins us once again for a hilarious, raw, and real conversation.

Luenell dives into her wild Hollywood stories and unfiltered thoughts on fame, comedy, and the culture, all while sipping and vibing in true Drink Champs fashion.