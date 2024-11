N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the legendary duo, 8Ball and MJG!

One of hip-hop’s most respected groups, 8 Ball and MJG join us to share their journey.

The Memphis duo shares how they rose through the independent scene to releasing classic material and always staying ten toes down.

8 Ball and MJG share tour stories, life in Memphis, and much more!