One of the youngest Superstars in the game, 4BATZ, stopped by the studio to promote his new album “Thank You Jada”. He brought a legend with him, Bu. Some know him as Akon’s brother, others know him for his behind the scenes work as major music executive. 4Batz talks about his girl cheating on him, how much he really spent on chicks nails, and let us know about his Drake feature.

