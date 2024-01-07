Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 254) w/ TYRESE MAXEY

It’s rare that we see somebody who discredits the draft pick order as such as Tyrese Maxey, the point guard and shooting guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. From being the 21st draft pick of his year to being arguably top 5 players in the NBA, Maxey has made quite a name for himself on his journey from Dallas to Kentucky to Philly, where he has become one of the most exciting young players in the league. Tyrese opens up about his bond with Joel Embiid and his respect for Nick Nurse, both of which played a pivotal role in his rise, and shows love for our fellow @BarstoolSportsTV talent, Patrick Beverley host of the @PatBevPod, who he says is one of the best trash-talkers in the game. Don’t miss this exclusive interview with the Franchise, Rese, Mad Maxey, Prince of the City… Tyrese Maxey.

