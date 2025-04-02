Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 358) More Cardi B & Offest Drama, DDG & BIA, and Rory Went To a Psychic

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

1:02 – Happy birthday, Baby D

9:18 – Weekend adventures

12:44 – Psychic experience

16:24 – Aura reading

18:06 – Music critique

20:40 – Technology dependence

22:15 – Social health check

26:34 – Urine consumption debate

28:46 – Music distribution tips

35:17 – Offset’s ego issues

38:02 – Breakup etiquette for men

43:58 – Rumors and lies

49:58 – Podcasting criticism

52:49 – Baby mother respect

54:57 – Music opinion influence

58:04 – Listening to women

1:01:43 – Garlic bread reference

1:04:06 – Supporting black women

1:10:28 – Yankees drug testing

1:12:00 – Baseball changes discussion

1:14:01 – Official New York song

1:19:41 – W’s new song

1:22:26 – Proud of Y

1:28:27 – Paying for concerts

1:30:30 – Rest in peace Young Scooter

1:32:03 – Remembering Nipsey Hussle

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal