Eagles legend DeSean Jackson and his brother Byron Jackson join Million Dollaz to promote their new documentary “Go Deep” streaming NOW Amazon Prime.

DJax sits down with Gillie & Wallo to talk about his extraordinary journey from Compton, California to becoming the greatest deep threat the NFL has ever seen. The best part…. Byron captured everything on film. From pound football to dominating high school, college and the NFL.

We also talk with DeSean about some his favorite moments as Eagle, who he thinks the best WRs are, and how the NFL has changed.