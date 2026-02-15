Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 366) w/ JULIUS “DR.J” ERVING

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down with basketball icon Julius “Dr.J” Erving to talk legacy, culture, and the untold story of the ABA.

Dr. J joins us to promote his new 4-part docu=series “Soul Power” Streaming on Prime Video. Narrated by hip-hop legend Common and co-produced by former NBA coach George Karl, Soul Power revisits the rise, swagger, and cultural impact of the ABA. It tells the story of the revolutionary league that merged with the NBA 50 years ago and changed basketball forever.

We dive deep into Dr. J’s upbringing in the 1960s, The influence of the ABA on today’s game, Winning a championship in Philadelphia, His iconic free-throw line dunk and basketball culture