Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 366) w/ JULIUS “DR.J” ERVING

February 15, 2026

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down with basketball icon Julius “Dr.J” Erving to talk legacy, culture, and the untold story of the ABA.

Dr. J joins us to promote his new 4-part docu=series “Soul Power” Streaming on Prime Video. Narrated by hip-hop legend Common and co-produced by former NBA coach George Karl, Soul Power revisits the rise, swagger, and cultural impact of the ABA. It tells the story of the revolutionary league that merged with the NBA 50 years ago and changed basketball forever.

We dive deep into Dr. J’s upbringing in the 1960s, The influence of the ABA on today’s game, Winning a championship in Philadelphia, His iconic free-throw line dunk and basketball culture

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 203) w/ JARON “BOOTS” ENNIS Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 277) w/ DAVID BENAVIDEZ Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 281) w/ SKILLA BABY Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 285) w/ DONOVAN MITCHELL Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 288) w/ TYRESE GIBSON Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 295) W/ BIG X THA PLUG & STEVE STOUTE
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!