Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 285) w/ DONOVAN MITCHELL

Donovan Mitchell is one of the biggest superstars in the NBA. The guys chop it up about Spida’s injury during the playoffs, his dream team, and the best guards in the NBA. After the interview, Don takes Gillie and Wallo to his old school to give them a shooting lesson. That turned in Spida cooking both the guys. Gillie held his own and Wallo did what Wallo does… got lucky and banked a few shots. Afterwards, Donovan took us next door to see the gym his building at his old high school, Greenwich Country Day School.

