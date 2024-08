R&B and acting legend Tyrese Gibson stopped by Million Dollaz Worth of Game to promote his new movie “1992” debuting in theaters on August 30th. Tyrese also broke down filming “Baby Boy”, his struggles as a kid, and learning a lot from mental health journey. Tyrese fits right in with the guys and it feels like they’ve been homies forever. Also, check out Tyrese’s new album “Wildflower” streaming August 30th.

