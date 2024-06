It’s fight week! Gillie and Wallo went to Miami to pull up on boxing legend David Benavidez. Take an inside look into David’s training before his upcoming fight with Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th. “The Mexican Monster” gives his thoughts on the state of boxing, lists some fights he would like to see, and comments on a certain fighter that might be ducking him. David shows Gillie a few things, while Wallo shows his famous move the grab & pray.

