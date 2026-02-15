Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Lil Duval

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Lil Duval!

On this unforgettable episode of Drink Champs, Lil Duval pulls up with pure Florida energy, turning the studio into a comedy club mixed with a life seminar. Duval delivers nonstop laughs while dropping real gems about longevity, mindset, and moving smart in the entertainment game.

From wild tour stories to reflections on navigating fame, Duval keeps it authentic and hilarious. He breaks down how he transitioned from stand-up stages to music charts, proving that betting on yourself and staying consistent can open unexpected doors. With drinks flowing and classic toasts in the air, the conversation bounces between jokes and jewels, showing the discipline behind the humor and the strategy behind the success.

Duval also speaks on staying positive, protecting your peace, and understanding the power of energy — themes that have become central to his brand. His charisma lights up the room, but it’s the wisdom underneath the punchlines that makes this episode stand out.

Funny, motivational, and unapologetically real, this episode is a perfect blend of comedy and culture — exactly the kind of vibe that keeps fans coming back for more.