Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN = Drink Champs (Episode 453) w/ David Banner

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, David Banner!

DC Alumni David Banner is back and returns for a powerful conversation with the champs! In this episode, the Mississippi legend opens up about his journey from homelessness to hip-hop stardom, building a studio in his van, and navigating the music industry as an independent artist.

He talks about topics like politics, race relations, and the role of conscious rap in today’s social climate. Banner also discusses his experiences with law enforcement, the state of hip-hop, and his commitment to activism.

Don’t miss this insightful and unfiltered discussion that showcases Banner’s passion, resilience, and dedication to empowering others.