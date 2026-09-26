Happy Friday everyone! We already know what y’all are here for, but first, the guys discuss Gregg Popovich tying the knot with his former assistant coach’s ex-wife. At 13:30, Rory finally addresses the elephant in the room. Mal kicks the story off with his version of events, from getting a phone call from his cousin about the situation. Rory explains his side of the story, and issues an apology to Baby D, REASON, and the other parties involved. Mal shares why he never goes out, and why he stays out of the mix, Baby D shares her side of the story, and details the rest of their night.

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