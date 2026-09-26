The JBP opens its latest episode discussing QueenzFlip’s viral confrontation from earlier this week at the “Girls Love Karaoke” event (17:10). The room then discusses whether it’s fair or foul after basketball coach Gregg Popovich married the former wife of an assistant (1:26:55), Judge Judy says if you don’t like America to go somewhere else (1:48:15), and Joe shares his disdain for ‘The Lizzie Borden Story’ on Netflix (2:00:42). Also, a new Florida law expands criteria for identifying gang members (2:20:00), would you pay $60 for a loaf of bread (2:42:35), Outkast is suing a producer/rapper over his name (3:03:25), and much more!

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