Happy Friday! Zip pulls up on the guys, and starts off this episode by explaining COVID protocol in the jail system, which leads us into the news of Diddy injuring himself fighting the leader of the Shower Posse, which (unfortunately for Diddy) turns out is not a gang that showers together. Trump calls off the livestream of the execution in Fort Hood, Summer Walker files a lawsuit against LVRN, over claims of pocketing her money, and the guys break down what is wrong with her alleged contract. Daejon Love, scammer of the century, and fake former 49er, gets a Netflix documentary, Larry David shares a story about running into OJ Simpson, and Druski is announced as the first online creator to host ‘SNL’. Jason Lee gets fired from his role as Vice Mayor of Stockon, CA, A$AP Rocky sparks a debate over what rappers he had the biggest influence on, and a man dies in Georgia after a Six Flags rollercoaster ejects him during the ride. Finally, the guys share their takes on Eminem and Kid Rock’s rumored collab album, Fivio Foreign’s gospel music career, and preview new music coming this weekend from Snoh Aalegra, Lucky Daye, and more!

Spread the love